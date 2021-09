Maria Parboodial, 75-years-old, of Lot 14 Grant 1802 Crabwood Creek, Corentyne, Berbice was on Saturday struck down by a Ministry of Agriculture vehicle on the Number 79 Public Road.

The police said that it was reported that motor pick-up # PZZ 9759 was proceeding south along the eastern drive lane at a normal rate of speed when the victim walked across the road in the path of the motor pick-up.

The suspect alleges that he pulled slightly left to avoid a collision but hit the victim.