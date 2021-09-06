Hundreds of children vaccinated at National Stadium

Hundreds of children, ages 12 -17, received their first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine during Saturday’s vaccination drive at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence.

According to Dr Farah December, inoculations commenced at 9 am and saw a smooth flow throughout the day. When this newspaper visited, it was observed that a small number of cars were still lined up from the gate of the National Stadium to the three tents that were erected along the stadium’s tarmac. December informed that while the three tents were set up for cars to pass through, there was a fourth tent set up for walk-ins.