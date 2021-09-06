Newborn air-dashed to GPHC after alleged negligence by midwife at Suddie Hospital

An Anna Regina mother is still coming to terms with the results of the harsh treatment she experienced from a particular midwife at the maternity department at the Suddie Public Hospital in Region Two. Her newborn daughter had to be air-dashed to the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH) after the infant suffered a lack of oxygen allegedly due to a delay in her delivery.

The mother along with her husband are blaming the alleged negligence of a midwife at the maternity department of the Suddie Public Hospital for the complicated delivery. Twenty-eight-year-old Arisa Mohamed and her 30-year-old husband, Rameez Fyzul, of Anna Regina Housing Scheme are still coming to grips with the entire situation. The baby girl is said to be in neonatal care at the GPH in a critical condition.