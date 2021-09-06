TIGI criticises gov’t over deal with Aramco for oil lift

Transparency Institute Guyana Inc (TIGI) has flayed government’s unilateral decision and the undisclosed terms of the deal with Saudi Arabian company, Aramco Trading Limited to market this country’s next 1 million barrels of oil.

“We have not been focusing solely on oil but the entire procurement and we are not surprised that this has happened,” President of TIGI Fred Collins told Stabroek News yesterday.

“There seems to be a complicity in ignoring the requirements of the Procurement Act. The final analysis is an award of a service to government of which its value is higher than the limit [allowed by the law] without any procurement. Even if the government wanted to say it is single-sourced and an emergency, which it is not, they are not saying or even disclosing the terms of the agreement promptly to the nation,” he added.