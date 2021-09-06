Two hospitalised after Sparta accident 

Two men were admitted to the Suddie Public Hospital in Region Two after they suffered injuries when their motorcycles collided.

Twenty-one-year-old Japith Moore of Lima and Glensroy Stephen of Dartmouth are said to be in a critical condition.

The accident occurred on September 4 around 3.40 am on the Sparta Public Road, Region Two.

According to information reaching Stabroek News, Moore and Stephen were riding north when they collided. Stephen told police that Moore rode into the rear of his motorcycle causing him to lose control and they both fell on the road.