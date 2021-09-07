Unvaccinated parents, teachers locked out in Region Two

Some unvaccinated parents and teachers in Region Two were locked out from schools on Monday as a result of newly enforced requirements for access.

The security guards at the various locations were following instructions given to them by senior regional officials, who directed that they should not allow parents who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the compound of public buildings unless they produce a negative PCR test result.

During a drive in Region Two, this newspaper observed parents standing with their umbrellas in front of the public schools. At Queenstown Primary School, parents who went to register their children were also locked out. A group of over 15 parents were seen standing and when asked why they were outside some said because they had not been vaccinated.