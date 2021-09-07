Advance budget preparatory work for timely submission

Dear Editor,
First the minority arm was against the chairman and vice, now it is a combined clamour against the executive officer of the region over budget. Budgets are a statutory and mandatory administrative requirement of any organisation and preparation should be ongoing and not left to penultimate days to submission, and then cry foul. While administrators have a responsibility to give adequate notice for preparation in order for timely submission, managers and others engaged in the actual preparation, especially on huge capital projects, should be doing preparatory work well in advance. To now seek to have consultations with communities begs the question, is the executive officer being made a scapegoat for others ineptitude and inefficiencies and the laissez faire attitude of the council?
Sincerely,
Shamshun Mohamed