There is no such thing as a free lunch, Mr. President

Dear Editor,

I read in the news that President Irfaan Ali had announced that the repainting of the State House was being funded by the private sector. The President’s clarification came about, I gather, after some individuals felt that the repainting was an inefficient use of State resources. I, like many, was disturbed when scarce State funds were utilized to ‘green’ the State House during the David Granger Presidency. I felt then it was a colossal waste of resources for an unnecessary exercise. Similarly, had State resources been used to ‘ungreen’ the State House it would have also been humongous wastage. Nonetheless, President Ali clarified any misconceptions. But the President’s clarity has opened another can of worms. The private sector, I believe, is hardly ever altruistic and usually sees donations as an investment. The question I have is President Ali and his Government prepared to give the private sector their pound of flesh considering they have already extracted several pounds already?

The President, on several occasions, has spoken about the private sector being the engine of growth. Maybe true as it is, that engine is fueled by the workers of those enterprises and their successes cannot be delinked from the efforts of those workers. I do not recollect the President telling the private sector that they needed to treat their workers fairly and justly. This is important as there are workers in the private sector who cannot make ends meet without their family’s assistance. Now some may say you are paid what you are worth. But then there are those in the private sector who have amassed such a fortune that they, their children, their grandchildren, and their great-grandchildren and probably more cannot ever spend. Certainly, with such obscene wealth they can do more to make the lives of those who generate their wealth a little more comfortable. I remind the President there is no such thing as a free lunch and the private sector will come knocking.

Sincerely,

Patricia Persaud