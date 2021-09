A century from national all-rounder, Christopher Barnwell in the United States Minor League T20 tournament capped off an impressive outing by Guyanese over the weekend.

Barnwell turned out for the Empire State Titans at Church Street Park Sunday and led them to a massive 113-run win over Manhattan Yorkers.

Titans won the toss and opted to bat, posting 186 for four from their allotted overs and in turn restricted Yorkers to just 73 all out in 13.5 overs.