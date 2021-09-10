CXC says exams results to be released by October 15

The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) has announced that results for this year’s June/July examinations would be released on or before October 15 in all territories, except St Vincent and the Grenadines.

In a statement issued yesterday, CXC said it is “working assiduously” to minimize the impact of the delays occasioned by the disruption of COVID-19 protocols on the logistical operations associated with the marking, grading and release of examinations results.

It reminded that it has had to modify its strategy for examinations due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw a delay of the sitting of the regional examinations. Exams commenced on June 28, 2021 and were completed on July 30, 2021.

According to the statement, the release of results will be a three-tiered approach involving: Firstly – Release to the Ministries of Education; secondly – Joint meeting with the Ministry of Education; and thirdly – Release to candidates on or before 15 October 2021.

For St Vincent and the Grenadines, it said there would be a release to the Ministry of Education and release to candidates on or before 20 October 2021.

“The CXC® team is in contact with regional and international higher education institutions to communicate this timing to minimize the possibility of students being disadvantaged during the matriculation process,” it added.