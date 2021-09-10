It would be disingenuous to propose more literature to influence the unvaccinated

Dear Editor,

Government Covid rules are intended for the greater good. The recent Government Covid rules mandating that vaccinated citizens must show their vaccine card along with a relevant national identification before entering a public or private facility and conversely anyone that is unvaccinated must provide a negative Covid PCR test for entry has been made with the greater good of the nation in its combat against this pandemic. This pandemic is now in its second deadly year and the amount of literature written by the World Health Organization, Center for Disease Control, Anti-Vaxxers, Conspiracy theorists, and Born Again Experts etc, are more voluminous than the amount of vaccines produced worldwide. So, it is really disingenuous for anyone to propose that we need more literature to influence the unvaccinated to be vaccinated. The lines have already been drawn and the vaccinated and unvaccinated are firmly in their respective camps.

This is where the Government must decide how to wage this war against the Covid scourge for the greater good. Make no mistake, it is a relentless war we are fighting against this pandemic and the macabre theater is played out on the daily Covid billboard with a constant scorecard of so many more deaths and so many more infected. It is a matter of life and death. Like any war, citizens are first asked to join the fight voluntarily which is then closely followed up by conscription which mandates compulsory enlistment. The Government actions are akin to being on a war footing against this pandemic and the choices are there as follows:

1. Get vaccinated because it has scientifically been proven as the best protection against the virus.

2. There are vaccines available to everyone for the nation to achieve herd immunity.

3. If you choose to be unvaccinated then we require proof that you are not contagious in spreading the virus at your own expense. State resources has to be spent on the people who are fighting to end this pandemic, not on those whose actions seems to want to prolong it. These are all choices made in the interest of the greater good.

Sincerely,

Reggie Bhagwandin