Such a letter would necessitate a response from the Opposition

Dear Editor,

“Having been elected President of Guyana at the March 2020 national election and in keeping with my responsibilities under the Constitution I hereby extend an invitation to the Leader of the Opposition to meet with me and other representatives of my elected government at a mutually convenient time to discuss a number of critical national issues.” Might a letter so worded from the President to the Opposition Leader bring an end to this “standoff” between the Government and Opposition? Clearly this situation cannot and must not continue. There are too many critical issues at stake that require urgent, well-coordinated joint action …COVID, Venezuela, reopening of schools among others….if Guyanese are to enjoy an enhanced quality of life. Such a letter from the President would place the Opposition in a position that it must res-pond either accepting or rejecting the invite. The latter would send a clear message that the Opposition is playing politics with the people’s welfare. Of course not responding would be a reckless abandonment of the Opposition’s responsibilities to the people of Guyana.

Sincerely,

Wesley Kirton