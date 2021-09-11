Almost half of all prisoners fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Almost half of the country’s prison population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Guyana Prison Service Rajiv Bisnauth made the disclosure on Thursday.

Of the total number of prisoners, Bisnauth said 50% of them received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 45% are fully vaccinated, meaning they have taken both doses of the vaccine.

In addition, Bisnauth said that nearly 60% of prison officers and other staff members are fully vaccinated.

He noted that the GPS in collaboration with the Ministry of Heath has a weekly vaccination drive at each prison facility.

Also high on the agenda, Bisnauth said, is an initiative to increase confidence in COVID-19 vaccines and reinforce basic prevention measures among inmates.