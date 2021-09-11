GTT inks $3M pact to support STEMGuyana

The Guyana Telephone and Telegraph (GT&T) company has signed a three-year contract with STEMGuyana to the tune of $3 million to support its efforts in creating technology solutions for problems across Guyana.

According to a press release from the telecoms provider, GTT Marketing Director Clarence Perry sealed the contract and said that the company was happy to continue its support to the STEMGuyana team.

“Over the years, we have supported the team on a number of projects. GTT is big on innovation, which is one of our core promises to Guyanese- to innovate for all of Guyana. So, we are delighted to join the team in a three-year partnership, and we look forward to their inventions,” the release quoted Perry as saying.