Suspected gang member on attempted felony charge after police chase

A suspected gang member who was arrested following a police chase on Wednesday along the Ogle Airport road, on the East Coast of Demerara, was yesterday remanded to prison on a charge of attempting to commit a felony.

The accused, Azumeh Small, 25, of Lot 74 Campbellville Housing Scheme, appeared before Magistrate Rochelle Liverpool at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court, where the charge was read to him.

He pleaded not guilty, bail was refused and he was remanded to prison for fixture and report on September 24, 2021.