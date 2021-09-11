This store has rude and untrained customer services

Dear Editor,

The construction industry is exploding and so are the relevant backup stores. I visited a store on North Road to purchase an item. The sales woman tried to convince me that the item is specially made by Gucci because it has a ‘G’ on it. I came home and did some research only to find out that all such items are made in a factory with different letters of the alphabet and that ‘G’ does not mean that it is specially made for Gucci. Several calls to the Manager were to no avail because he is never available. Thereafter I called the young lady and informed her that she is misrepresenting the item specially made in order to attract a higher over price. ‘My Lady’ started arguing with me in a very hostile tone informing me that is the price, take it or leave it. I tried pointing out to her that the other items carrying different letters were cheaper. She insisted that it was Gucci and hey! Slammed down the phone. This store now has what I call horrible, rude and untrained customer service. The owner/manager must train his staff to be courteous and to give accurate and helpful information that is easily checked out on the internet. Slam the phone down! Your business cannot exist without us, the customers. Complaints and criticisms should be welcomed with a view of upgrading and readjusting, not with the arrogance of ‘take it or leave it’. This was my experience. Others may have had varying customer services encounters

Sincerely,

Hema Persaud