At least 150 charges pending against Ponzi scheme accused

Just over a year after they were initially placed before the court for operating an alleged Ponzi scheme here, the principals of Accelerated Capital Firm Inc (ACFI) are currently facing at least 150 charges.

Yuri Garcia and his wife Ateeka Ishmael have been faced with the charges between the period August 27, 2020 and September 10, 2021, during which time they have appeared before different magistrates at Georgetown, Sparendaam and at Vigilance.

Among the charges they are facing are conspiracy to commit a felony, conspiring with other persons to obtain monies by false pretence and more recently forging COVID-19 test results.