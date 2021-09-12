Girl, 13, who fell after COVID vaccination now recovering at home

The 13-year-old girl who fell ill last week after receiving her first COVID-19 vaccine has been discharged from the hospital and is now recovering at home.

Mark Yusuff, the teen’s father, told Sunday Stabroek yesterday that while his daughter hasn’t completely recovered, she has been discharged from the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH) and is now at home. He disclosed that he and his wife still have to keep watch over her intently as a result of her reaction.

However, he declined to comment further, while saying that his daughter’s condition is being politicised and the family is being victimised.