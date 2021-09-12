Liza Unity earns notation for sustainability

The Liza Unity Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO), which has begun its voyage to Guyana from Singapore, has been awarded a SUSTAIN-1 notation by the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS). According to a statement from SBM Offshore, the Dutch firm contracted by Exxonmobil and its partners to build the FPSO, the notation means that the design and construction of the unit is assessed against and adheres to the requirements of the ABS Guide for Sustainability Notations, aligned with the applicable UN Sustainable Development Goals. “The Liza Unity is the world’s first FPSO to achieve such recognition for sustainability for its design, documentation and operational procedures. Examples of features recognized by the SUSTAIN-1 class notation include energy efficiency management, mitigation of ozone depleting substances and management of hazardous materials throughout the life cycle,” it explained.