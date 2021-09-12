$50M more to spruce up Supenaam Stelling

Photos$50M more to spruce up Supenaam StellingBy Stabroek News September 12, 2021 Government through the Ministry of Public Works will be spending $50 million to improve the Supenaam Stelling in Region Two. Public Works Minister Juan Edghill, who was part of the Cabinet’s outreach in the region, on Friday announced that additional works will be done based on requests made by residents to bring the facility up to standard. “Persons who drive their vehicles to catch the speedboat to go to Georgetown and return on the same day, [they have] a difficulty with parking; you need to have your parking in a safe area, so that you can go and come back, we will fix that,” Edghill said, while promising that the project would be completed by year end.Comments
