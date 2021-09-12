Ayla Kenyon’s mission is to promote sustainable living

Thirty-year-old Ayla Kenyon is on a mission to ensure that indigenous people, moreso those in the Rupununi region, depend more on the livestock they rear for their protein input instead of hunting wildlife, which she believes has to become more sustainable.

And as the country celebrates Indigenous Heritage month, Kenyon is calling on indigenous people to continue to learn as much as they can from the older generation about their traditional culture. She pointed out that with the COVID-19 pandemic older people are dying suddenly. “We are in a touchy era where we can lose someone and lose a whole set of knowledge and that knowledge can never be recaptured,” she added.

Recently there was an opening for a Project Coordinator for the Rupununi Livestock Producers’ Association (RLPA) and Kenyon applied and was successful.