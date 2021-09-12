Canada-based Guyanese Afeefah Haniff is empowering immigrant women through mural photography

A Canada-based Guyanese woman is on a mission to uplift other immigrant women who are struggling to cope with difficulties and make a difference in their lives, through the lens of her camera.

Afeefah Haniff, who found solace in having her photographs taken in front of vibrant and colourful murals and artwork in the streets of Toronto, saw an opportunity to help other women.

The mother of one, who has a passion for art, believed that the photography project could be an outlet for overcoming struggles and using the hashtag #coloredgirlsandcoloredwalls, began posting on Instagram, photographs of women of colour taken in front of murals that are relevant to their situations.