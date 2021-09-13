Blown away by the Breeze

By Pauline Melville

Pauline Melville is a British Guyanese writer who has worked in theatre, television, film and cabaret. Her novel The Ventriloquist’s Tale won the Whitbread First Novel Award. Other literary awards include the Guardian Fiction Prize, the Macmillan Silver Pen Award, a Commonwealth Writers’ Prize, the Guyana Prize for Literature and an accolade from the New York Public Library. Her new collection of short stories ‘The Master of Chaos’ was published earlier this year.

There’s a Joni Mitchell song which has the following words:

‘Don’t it always seem to go

That you don’t know what you’ve got till it’s gone.’

I was reminded of those words when I heard that the Jamaican poet, Jean Binta Breeze had died. Breeze and I became friends in the nineteen eighties. I worked alongside her in England. I saw her again at various times when I was in Jamaica. And thinking that we would all be around forever (big mistake, folks), I had not really bothered to keep in touch with her. I did not know that she was in Jamaica with collapsing lungs, hooked up to oxygen cylinders and in a wheelchair for those last months and weeks of her life. I remember her at a time when she was vibrant and radiant, performing her dub poetry all over the world. She had the delicacy, vulnerability and unpredictability of a butterfly, combined with a personality that was tough enough and laced with enough courage and humour, to overcome bouts of mental illness and to continue writing in Jamaican patois about her experiences as a Jamaican woman. And now she’s gone.