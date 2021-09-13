Barbados PM questions reserve status for Jason Holder on T20 team

In a post on her Facebook page, Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley has questioned the decision by West Indies selectors to have all rounder Jason Holder as only a reserve player for the T20 world cup.

It was the latest salvo in attacks on the decisions of the selectors.

Guyanese have raised concerns about the omission of Romario Shepherd from the team. There have also been searing criticisms about the inclusion of others on the team.

The post by Mottley follows:

I have made it a habit not to comment on matters pertaining to West Indies cricket and their administration or the selection of team since coming to office.

However, I now must speak.

Jason Holder became and remains the ICC number one all rounder in the entire world – yes for test cricket but No. 1 in the world of over 7 billion people –

It defies all understanding how Jason has now been only able to make a reserve player on the West Indies T20 World Cup team. Since the announcement, many cricket analysts, former players and supporters from all across the region around the world are dumbfounded as to how the West Indies has the luxury to leaving out the no 1 allRounder in the world from our team. And this is especially so since less than 6 weeks ago on July 31 he bagged 4 wickets for 26 against Pakistan in the T20 match in Guyana.

I can only say to Jason to keep your head high and do not be disturbed by how others view you or treat you. You are NOT defined by this. Stay focused on doing your best whenever you are given the opportunity and continue to walk and play with the dignity that has come to be admired by so many.

And above all else let your performance keep you at the pinnacle of world cricket.