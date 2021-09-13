FITUG `alarmed’ over COVID situation

The Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Guyana (FITUG) today expressed alarm at the rising number of deaths from the COVID-19 virus and infections.

In a statement, it said that though not yet confirmed, it appears that the country is now gripped by the Delta variant which is more virulent than previous variants. It lamented that despite several warnings, Guyanese continue to adopt a lax attitude to the measures which can safeguard them.

“It is disturbing that many mature individuals have taken such a relaxed approach, potentially exposing themselves and their family members to the dreaded virus. Additionally, we are concerned about the hosting and organizing of gatherings which can promote the rapid spread of the virus. Given the rising spate of cases, it is prudent in our view to ensure that gatherings are kept to a minimum and appropriate restrictions be enforced to protect the health of all Guyanese”, FITUG said.

It added that the way out of the pandemic is linked to inoculation.

“Disturbingly we recognise that there are many who continue to spread great lot of misinformation to the detriment of the vaccination programmes. It is now scientific fact that vaccination reduces the risk of severe infection. We have learnt recently that most who have become critically ill or have succumbed either have not been vaccinated or not fully vaccinated. The FITUG again urges all Guyanese to take advantage of the Government’s vaccination programme”, the labour grouping said.