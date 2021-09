Region Four chairman labels attempts at ousting as ‘unfortunate and distasteful’

The Chairman of Region Four, Daniel Seeram has labelled attempts by the Alliance for Change (AFC) to remove him from his post as unfortunate and distasteful.

“This course of action bears no fruit, but only creates mischief,” Seeram, who represents the AFC’s coalition partner, APNU, had said in a statement a week ago.

Asked last week about the status of the motion of no-confidence against him, Seeram said, “Currently we’re not in receipt of any motions.”