Dear Editor,
‘SPECIALTY HOSPITAL or SPECIALITY HOSPITAL” is a term used in the universal health care system to describe a hospital that provides a limited range of services such as cardiology, obstetrics, ophthalmology, oncology, orthopaedics, psychiatry, etc. In my view your article (with accompanying billboard), Sunday Stabroek, September 12, 2021 headlined, “Sod turned for $2B Suddie multi-speciality hospital” does not reflect the true nature of the planned hospital. A more fitting description would be a 250-bed primary care hospital offering a range of health care services, including laboratory, and an Intensive Care Unit (ICU). In fact, The New Amsterdam Psychiatric Hospital fits the standard definition of a speciality hospital. Surely, this is not the type of hospital being constructed?
Sincerely,
Abraham David