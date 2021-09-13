Dear Editor,

Elder Eusi Kwayana weighs in: “Coalition figures, including trade unionists, are now demanding that the pandemic be treated as the concern of all sides”. (Letters SN Sept 10th). There are no “all sides” here, Eusi. Get the vaccine. Get the vaccine. Elder Eusi can do better than this. He should make an unequivocal call on Opposition and Unions to urge all workers to get the vaccine. Hey Eusi, did you watch the speech last night, I mean the speech by President Biden. He ended with a whispering plea: “Get the vaccine”

The public should note that Attorney Darren Wade has gone to court with a law suit representing unions and teachers, asking the Court for the right of teachers to remain unvaccinated. That’s ok, they can remain unvaccinated – but they should not have the right to enter school buildings. Now that’s downright dangerous. And, Elder Kwayana is not condemning the Attorney for his action.

I am all but certain Attorney Darren Wade, as well as the Judges got their shots – both Pfizer shots. Yet here Darren Wade is arguing for teachers to remain unvaccinated – and worse – to go teach kids. Elder Eusi Kwayana should recognize the hypocrisy of the Darren Wades of Guyanese society. And, of those unvaccinated teachers wanting to enter classrooms.

Sincerely,

Mike Persaud