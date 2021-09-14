All 36 fatalities from past week were unvaccinated – Anthony

A total of 36 persons with COVID-19 died last week and all of them were unvaccinated, according to Health Minister Dr Frank Anthony, who yesterday questioned why more persons were not getting vaccinated in light of such statistics.

Anthony made the disclosure during yesterday’s COVID-19 update, during which he also disclosed that up that point there were 129 persons hospitalised with COVID-19 across the country.

In disclosing that there were four more deaths at the Liliendaal Infectious Disease Hospital, Anthony pointed to the 36 unvaccinated persons who died last week and he said it begs the question why persons are not getting vaccinated.