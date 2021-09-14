Lamaha Park woman robbed by home invaders

A 43-year-old woman was yesterday robbed by four men at her Lamaha Park, North Ruimveldt residence.

The police, in a report, stated that the woman was relieved of a television set, valued at $44,000, a drill, valued at $6,000, and three Samsung cellphones, valued $165,000.

At the time of the robbery, the victim, who lives alone, was asleep with her bedroom door opened.

However, at about 03.00hrs she was awakened by the perpetrators pointing their guns at her.

They then demanded money and valuables and subsequently tied her hands with her bed sheet. They then proceeded to ransack her home and later carted off the mentioned articles, before escaping.