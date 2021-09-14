Man dies in Buckhall accident 

A man travelling to Buckhall, Region Three area died after a pickup he was in lost control and toppled at 49 KM road. Dead is Damion Culpepper who was said to be with five other passengers when the accident occurred.

The accident happened between 8:30 pm and 9 pm. According to information Culpepper was in a Toyota Hilux GJJ 2153 when the driver Zulficar Boodhoo lost control and the vehicle toppled.

The vehicle had six passengers at the time including a three-year-old boy.

The accident resulted in Culpepper suffering a broken neck.

Almost two weeks ago, retired assistant superintendent of police, Gordon Mansfield died in an accident at the said 49KM Road, Buckhall.