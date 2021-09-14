Queenstown resident found dead in trench

A worker attached to the Queenstown Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC), Region 2, was found dead in a trench at Queenstown on Sunday.
Dead is Seeree Taramattie, 51 years of Sand Reef, Queenstown.
His body was discovered by residents around 10:45 am. Residents related that they were passing and they saw him face down in the water. He was wearing boxer shorts at the time. They immediately called the police and made a report at the Anna Regina Police station. According to residents Taramattie suffered from alcohol use disorder.