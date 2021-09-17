La Toya Douglas’ Nature Wrap: brings science to the local hair care sector

The energy and enthusiasm which La Toya Douglas brings to the promotion of Nature Wrap, her emerging hair care enterprise, leaves one with the impression that ‘wild horses’ will not stand in the way of her quest for entrepreneurial success. Perhaps it has to do with the more than likely link between her Bachelor’s Degree in Chemistry from the University of Guyana and what she says have been her excursions into experimental probes in search of “products to maintain my hair.” Such pursuits, while altogether commonplace with image-conscious women assume a special significance when they are attended by the probing of a science-enlightened mind.

La Toya’s breakthrough ‘discovery,’ Chebe Powder, one of the most talked-about crazes in the global hair care industry, is possessed of properties that “coat, condition, and protect natural and fragile hair with each use.” Access to Chebe Powder has directly influenced her decision to launch her own line of hair products, Nature’s Wrap, last year.