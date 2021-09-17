Threatened climate change strictures a worry for regional oil producers

With quite a few Caribbean Community (CARICOM) countries having already realised the status of being oil-producing nations, or are otherwise on the cusp of doing so, the news that the climate change researchers are now preoccupied with seeking to place precise measurements on the extent of the global Climate Change threat and are now estimating just how much of the world’s coal, oil and natural gas reserves should be left unburned in order to slow the increase in climate-changing gases in the atmosphere, may well create some measure of institutional discomfort.

Trinidad and Tobago, and now, Guyana, two of the founding members of CARICOM, are already oil producing countries while Suriname is on the cusp of a major expansion. Jamaica, too, would appear to be developing an incremental interest in its own oil prospects whilst the internal differences in The Bahamas on the issue as to whether the country should pursue its oil prospects appears to be still alive.