Essential supplies to Lethem blocked at Bon Fim

The Lethem business community is requesting government intervention as protestors in the Brazilian town of Bon Fim have blocked the main highway to the Takutu River bridge preventing the delivery of essential goods.

“Shortage of essential goods looms in the Rupununi. Trucks laden with goods for Guyana are now blocked from travelling to Port Lethem to deliver goods. The people are protesting what they see as unfair, that Guyanese are allegedly being granted permission by the Regional Chairman and the Guyana Police to cross over to Bon Fim while the Brazilians are being prevented from doing the same,” President of the Rupununi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), Daniel Gajie stated in a Facebook post on the issue.