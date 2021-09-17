Ex-forestry commission workers protest for severance benefits

Several former workers of the Guyana Forestry Commission (GFC) yesterday picketed its Head Office in Kingston, Georgetown for their severance benefits.

They were accompanied by officials of the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU).

A release yesterday from GAWU said that the workers protested the refusal to pay their termination benefits following the GFC’s decision at varying times to sever them. GAWU which is the workers’ bargaining agent had taken the matter to the GFC pointing out that the Termination of Employment and Severance Pay Act (TESPA) obligates an employer to pay severance on the termination of an employee. Arising from the GFC’s stance, the Union said it approached the Ministry of Labour. At a meeting on August 16, 2021, the Ministry having heard from both GAWU and the GFC upheld the Union’s view and “recommended” that the workers be paid severance pay in keeping with the TESPA.