PNCR sets December 13 deadline for Congress

The People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) this morning announced that its Central Executive Committee has approved recommendations for the holding of the party’s long delayed 22nd Biennial Congress, which is to be held sometime between the end of November and December 13, 2021.

Acting PNCR leader Volda Lawrence made the announcement at a news conference this morning.

She said the Congress is to be held not later than December 13.

“The consideration for this period is linked to the Thanksgiving weekend in the USA which is a special occasion for our members living in the United States,” a party statement said.

Lawrence also announced that the Congress will be for delegates only, decentralised, and hybrid. It is to be conducted over one day at Party Congress Houses in the respective regions.