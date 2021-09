As of last week, at least 75 percent of the members of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) had received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

This was confirmed by Com-missioner of Police (ag) Nigel Hoppie during a virtual press conference on Wednesday.

According to Hoppie, 75% of the force had received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine up to last week. He said about 31% of the force was fully vaccinated as of the same period. Hoppie noted that the figure would have likely risen since then.