A suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of Nelson Thomas, the miner who was stabbed to death last Thursday at Kaneville, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

Commander of Region 4 (B) Senior Superintendent Mahendra Siwnarine, when contacted, stated that the police are now awaiting a response from the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions after advice on the matter was sought yesterday.

Commander Siwnarine added that the two other suspects are known but yet to be apprehended.