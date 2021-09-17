PM performing functions of President

Prime Minister Mark Phillips (taking oath) was this morning sworn in to perform the functions of the President of Guyana by Chancellor of the Judiciary (ag), Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards.

A release from the Office of the President said that the ceremony occurred at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), Timehri moments after President Irfaan Ali, departed the country on official duties.

The release said that President Ali is expected to visit Mexico for a Community of Latin American and Caribbean nations’ summit, before he travels to New York for the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly next week.

Chief of Staff of the Guyana Defence Force, Brigadier Godfrey Bess and Commissioner of Police (ag), Nigel Hoppie were also at the swearing-in ceremony. (Office of the President photo)