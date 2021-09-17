Hinterland talent spotted at GFF U20 talent ID programme says Dover

Golden Jaguars U20 Men’s head-coach Wayne Dover has confirmed that eight players were shortlisted from the Rupununi leg of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) talent identification programme, which ran from September 10 to 12 at the St. Ignatius ground in Central Rupununi, Region Nine.

This was disclosed by the head-coach during an exclusive interview with Stabroek Sport yesterday. According to Dover, “The hinterland, which always has a vast number of players with great potential to any national team at any level and having done that talent ID there, we spotted at least eight players to come for further evaluation. Having submitted the names to the GFF, they will now make the necessary arrangements and have them travel to the city for further evaluation. That is the phase we are at before naming the final local group.”

He added, “We see many players and more of them are on the offensive side, we saw particularly one player who displayed a very good understanding of the central holding midfield role. That was eye catching.”