Education Ministry launches risk management policy to ensure learning continues during emergencies

As part of its 2021-2025 sector plan, the Ministry of Education’s (MoE) yesterday launched a National Risk Management Policy to mitigate the impact future disasters pose on the delivery of education.

The policy was launched at the National Centre of Educational Resource Development (NCERD) at Kingston, George-town.

The Assistant Chief Education Officer-Nursery (ACEO) Samantha Williams disclosed that planning for the policy commenced in September, 2020, and that a year later, following thorough analysis of each region, the policy is now being implemented. Williams added that the ministry took the challenges faced during the COVID-19 pandemic and all other natural disasters that affected the country into consideration when creating the strategic policy.