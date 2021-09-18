Festival City plumber charged with forging $1.5M cheque

A North Ruimveldt plumber was on Friday charged with seeking to defraud the Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (GBTI) of $1.5 million using a forged cheque.

Abraham Hamilton, of Lot 1869 Festival City, North Ruimveldt, George-town, appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts where he was remanded by Magistrate Rhondel Weever after he denied three charges laid against him.

It is alleged that on September 15, 2021, at the GBTI’s Regent Street branch, in Georgetown, Hamilton, with intent to defraud, forged a GBTI cheque, #2029996395, in favour of himself for the sum of $1,500,000, purporting to show that same was issued by Pritipaul Singh Investments Inc., knowing same to be forged.