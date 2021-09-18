Five-month-old among three more COVID deaths

The Ministry of Health (MoH) yesterday confirmed the deaths of three more persons, including a five-month-old baby from Moruca, who were infected with COVID-19.
In a statement, the MoH informed that the five-month-old was a baby girl from Region One, who died on September 16. The two other fatalities were identified as a 69-year-old man who was partially vaccinated and another, a 79-year-old who was fully vaccinated. They were both from Region Four and died while receiving care at a medical facility.