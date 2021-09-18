Former EPA head Adams rubbishes agency’s decision to forego EIA for new harbour bridge

Former head of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Dr Vincent Adams has described as scandalous the decision by the agency not to conduct an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for the construction of the new bridge across the Demerara River.

“That is crazy. That is so absurd and in your face and blatant. An EIA is the most important document on any big project and then to call [the bridge] a replacement. That is a totally different bridge, a totally different design, in a totally different location. You’ve got mangroves to deal with, pilings, the current, sedimentation,” he argued.

Adams described as amusing a claim by Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill that pile driving is a normal everyday activity.