High court denies interim injunction against COVID measures

The High Court yesterday denied the granting of an interim injunction sought by unions against measures restricting access to public spaces by persons who have not been vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.

This means that government’s vaccination policy requiring proof of vaccination or a negative test before entry to all places to which the public has access will continue pending the hearing of the substantive case brought by the unions.

In her ruling yesterday morning, Justice Fidela Corbin-Lincoln said that the State has a duty to take steps to avert the spread of the disease and found on this ground that the balance-of-convenience in the interest of the wider public far outweighs the grant of the interim injunction, thus resulting in the Court not exercising its discretion against the COVID measures.