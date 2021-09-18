Loose deck plate on DHB damages car, snarls traffic

One of the deck plates on the Demerara Harbour Bridge (DHB) came loose yesterday morning, damaging a car and resulting in traffic being backed up on both sides for hours.

More than half an hour after the incident occurred, the management of the DHB posted a notice on the company’s Facebook page informing commuters of a “minor incident” resulting in the “disruption of the normal flow of vehicular traffic” and noted also that it was trying to rectify the issue.

In light of the posted notice, many persons questioned why the incident would be considered “minor” when the front of a car involved could be clearly seen to be badly damaged and had also suffered a flat tyre.