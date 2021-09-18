Three injured in West Dem collision

Three persons are now patients at the West Demerara Regional Hospital (WDRH) after their vehicles collided on Wednesday evening along the Nouvelle Flanders Public Road, West Coast Demerara.

According to police, those involved in the accident were 21-year-old Parmanand Ramnarine of Wallers Delight, West Coast Demerara, who was driving PMM 7733, 45-year-old Sameer Khan of Zeeburg, West Coast Demerara, who was driving PMM 3709. At the time of the accident Khan was in the company of 22-year-old occupant Joshua Seethal, of Uitvlugt, who was also injured.

It is alleged that about 6.20 pm on Wednesday, Khan was proceeding west along the Nouvelle Flanders Public Road at a fast rate when he attempted to overtake a car and as a result collided with the front of PMM 7733 which was proceeding in the opposite direction along the same road.

Owing to the collision, both vehicles were damaged and both drivers and Seethal received injuries. All three men were taken to the WDRH where they were admitted. They are all said to be stable.