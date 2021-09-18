Mother, daughter shot dead in Trinidad

(Trinidad Express) A mother and daughter were shot and killed at their home on Friday evening.

Savitri Sooklal and her daughter, Arianna Sangeeta Balgobin, were discovered at their home at Soledad Road North, Claxton Bay, at around 6.30pm.

The deaths were confirmed by Pointe-a-Pierre MP David Lee.

He wrote: I have just learnt of the heartbreaking deaths of Savitri Sooklal and Ariana Sandeepa Balgobin of Soledad Road North in my constituency.

They were two lovely and kind hearted individuals. They were key members of our community given the kindness they offered those around them. They were always willing to help and support others in the community.

We have lost two genuine souls, a true mother in Savitri and daughter in Sandeepa.

I offer my condolences to their loved ones as well as the community which is surely broken by these circumstances.

I hope those responsible are apprehended and brought to justice.”