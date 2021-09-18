I do not believe that justice will be served for the Boston family

Dear Editor,

First, I would like to express my deepest sympathy to the family and friends of Orin Boston, whose life was snuffed out recklessly yesterday. This barbaric act brought back recollections of days when all sorts of questions and allegations were being made against the Guyana Police Force, including contract killings, personal vendetta, exploitation and the list goes on. At the time of writing this letter, there has not been any explanation why the police would raid the young man’s house at that weird hour and kill him. What could make the police conduct such an inhumane act against someone who has an impeccable record? Based on the information emanating from the GPF, the operation was carried out on information provided by an informant. After killing the young man and searching his home, no evidence was found to substantiate the information. Now, if indeed an informant is responsible, did the informant have a grievance against Orin Boston and misled the GPF? And would charges be brought against the informant? Was the GPF working on instructions?

Government is continuously investing money to make the police force’s workload easier, instead, they are abusing them for their own convenience. Amongst some recently received are body cameras. Questions were raised if body cameras were used during the operation and given the seriousness to conduct such an operation, why didn’t they. Given the history of the GPF, even if body cameras were used, I’m highly doubtful they would produce the video evidence. Based on the press conference by the Commissioner, the answers and the actions so far convinces me that it doesn’t seem as if justice will be given to the Boston’s family.

Editor, for years, I and many others continuously wrote about the police force’s actions, made suggestions and despite promises, nothing has changed in the way the Guyana Police Force operates. Their bullish attitudes still exist. People working for far lower salaries than they have to forcefully pay them for services that they are already being paid for. They continuously stop you on the road, search your vehicles based on their suspicion whilst their main aim is to extort money. There are many members who use the police force uniforms to harass people daily and are very ignorant of the laws, but because they have on the uniform, they are within their rights.

The recent video by the motorcyclist is a stark reminder of what happens daily. Will there be any proper action taken against him? No! Given the history, he will be allowed to continuously harass people on the road wrongfully. Why would I say such? For over 5years, there’s a ban on tints on vehicles. Throughout the years, we’ve been hearing/seeing various Commissioners, Traffic Chiefs, Commanders etc., taking actions against members of the Guyana Police Force who own tinted vehicles. They are so disrespectful to the law, that they would comply for a few days and return their tints to their vehicles. Why not start charging them for blatantly disobeying the law that’s in existence since before many of them owned a vehicle? Only when John Public give a shout, then the seniors would wake from their slumber and notice heavily tainted vehicles, own by mainly junior members of the Guyana Police Force parking brazenly in the compound they worked in daily. Back to my main intention of this letter, do I believe that justice will be served for the Boston family? No! This matter will prolong and eventually be dismissed due to lack of evidence.

Sincerely,

Sahadeo Bates